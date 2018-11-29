Banyana best team in Afcon - Safa

SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has hailed Banyana Banyana's triumphant march to a maiden qualification to the Fifa Women's World Cup.

He said Banyana's success was a culmination of years of hard work by all those who are associated with the domestic game.

Goals from tournament leading scorer Thembi Kgatlana and Lebogang Ramalepe saw SA beat Mali 2-0 in the semifinals of the 2018 African Women's Championship in Ghana on Tuesday to book a place in next year's global showpiece in France.