Banyana best team in Afcon - Safa
SA Football Association (Safa) president Danny Jordaan has hailed Banyana Banyana's triumphant march to a maiden qualification to the Fifa Women's World Cup.
He said Banyana's success was a culmination of years of hard work by all those who are associated with the domestic game.
Goals from tournament leading scorer Thembi Kgatlana and Lebogang Ramalepe saw SA beat Mali 2-0 in the semifinals of the 2018 African Women's Championship in Ghana on Tuesday to book a place in next year's global showpiece in France.
"It was a tremendous effort on the part of the team," said Jordaan after Banyana also earned a place in Saturday's Women's Championship final against Nigeria.
"From the first match and perhaps it was a good to start off against Nigeria. The fact Banyana managed to beat Nigeria gave them a boost."
Meanwhile, Mamelodi Sundowns got their CAF Champions League campaign off to a positive start with a 2-0 win away to Equatorial Guinea's Leones Vegetarianos yesterday.
Jeremy Brockie scored the first goal on 10 minutes, before Themba Zwane confirmed the victory in the second. Free State Stars could only play to a 0-0 draw with Mukura Victory in the Confederation Cup.