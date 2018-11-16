'Don't allow Nigerians to bully us'

Heading into Bafana Bafana's all-important 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against traditional foes Nigeria, former captain Lucas Radebe feels the only way to outwit the Super Eagles is to bar them from playing to their physical strength.

Having convincingly beaten them 2-0 away in June last year in their first Group E meeting, Bafana would hope to replicate the same display against the Super Eagles at FNB tomorrow (3pm).

It was Percy Tau and Tokelo Rantie who ensured that SA record this famous win.

"Yes, we are capable of beating them again but on one condition, we must not allow them to bully us with their physicality. Our biggest challenge against countries like Nigeria is that we allow them to play to their strength," said Radebe at a Jawitz Properties function in Sandton yesterday, where he was confirmed as this real estate company's ambassador.