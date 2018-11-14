Nigeria have been given a cash incentive to score goals in their 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier against South Africa after the Governor of Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa pledged US$25‚000 (R360‚000) for every time they found the back of the net at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Okowa made the announcement when he visited team training on Tuesday‚ offering no explanation as to whether the offer was made in his private capacity or using public funds.

“I am pleased to have the Super Eagles here in Asaba‚” Okowa told the team in front of reporters.

“We hope you make Asaba your home‚ and as a people we will begin to follow your progress even more closely.