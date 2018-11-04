Baroka snatch future stars

PSL outfit Baroka are looking at Varsity Football as part of their player recruitment drive.

Bakgaga have signed goalkeeper Sikhumbuzo Ncube and defender Vusi Sibiya as a package after the duo propelled the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) to their second Varsity Football title in September.

Ncube and Sibiya were instrumental as TUT emerged victorious in the tournament, especially in the final match where the Bushy Moloi-coached team outwitted Wits University 2-1.

Ncube is currently working his way up to the Baroka senior team as he is currently with their MultiChoice Diski Challenge (MDC) side while Sibiya has already notched up two appearances in the first team under the supervision of coach Wedson Nyirenda.

The duo, whose ambition is to become household names in local football, were snapped up by Baroka simultaneously last month.

"I wish to have an illustrious football career. The aim is to build my profile and create a legacy. I am thankful for the opportunity Baroka has given me," Sibiya said.