Bennett told me he was sorry - Tembo

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has revealed that experienced referee Daniel Bennett apologised to him and accepted he may have been wrong not to red-card Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune for handling the ball outside the box.

Khune was lucky to only be cautioned for stopping Aubrey Modiba's shot with his hands outside the box in their 1-0 Telkom Knockout quarterfinal win over SuperSport on Sunday.

"At halftime I spoke to the referee [Bennett]. I wanted to find out what his thoughts were. He apologised to me and said he made a wrong decision. he was not really sure why he could not make the call," said Tembo.

"I was [too] far [away] to see what was happening there.

"You have to give the referee the benefit of the doubt because I do not think he did it deliberately. He needed to be sure... it's a big game and big stage, so sometimes when you make decisions you need to be very sure."

However, the Matsatsantsa coach felt hard done by after one of Bennett's assistants made an offside call against them early in the first half.

Tembo said the call almost cost them.