Birthday boy Benni McCarthy wants to prove Cape Town City are no one-hit wonders

Benni McCarthy says his Cape Town City side want to prove they are not “one-hit wonders” and climb the Premier Soccer League (PSL) ladder‚ using their remaining four games before Christmas to get up among the contenders.

City won back-to-back matches for the first time this season when they beat Black Leopards 3-1 at the Cape Town Stadium on Sunday to follow up on a 3-0 pasting of AmaZulu in their previous game a fortnight ago.

“We had our little slump and it was a slump against all the top teams.

"Now the teams in the middle and the lower end are all coming at once for us.