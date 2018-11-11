Chelsea held 0-0 by Everton, lose ground in title race

Chelsea were held to a 0-0 draw at home by Everton on Sunday as they lost ground to fellow title-chasers Liverpool who won earlier in the day.

Chelsea needed three points after Liverpool's 2-0 win over Fulham but they could not make their home advantage count against a well-organised Everton side and failed to score for only the second time in the league this season.

After a tight and often scrappy first half, Chelsea improved in the second period but, despite remaining unbeaten in the league, they were unable to convert their chances.

Everton's England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, who produced a fine save from a Marcos Alonso volley earlier, prevented Alvaro Morata from opening the scoring immediately after the restart with a dive to his right.

Alonso hit the post in the 65th minute as Chelsea applied more pressure but were ultimately unable to break Everton down.

The result left Chelsea in third place on 28 points, two points behind Liverpool and one behind Premier League champions Manchester City who host local rivals Manchester United later on Sunday.

Saturday, November 10 2018:

Crystal Palace 0 - 1 Tottenham Hotspur

Southampton 1 - 1 Watford

Newcastle United 2 - 1 Bournemouth

Leicester City 0 - 0 Burnley

Huddersfield Town 1 - 1 West Ham United

Cardiff City 2 - 1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Sunday, November 11 2018:

Liverpool 2 - 0 Fulham

Chelsea 0 - 0 Everton