Durban Chiefs-Pirates derby tickets gone in two hours
Tickets for the Telkom Knockout Soweto derby semifinal between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Saturday‚ November 24 have sold out‚ staggeringly inside just two hours from going on sale.
This was announced by the Premier Soccer League on their Twitter feed‚ OfficialPSL‚ on Friday.
Staggeringly‚ tickets went on sale for the hugely anticipated first Soweto derby in Durban since the 2014 MTN8 final between Chiefs and Pirates at 64‚000-seater Moses Mabhida at noon‚ and were sold out before 2pm‚ the PSL said.
Tickets for this season's only other Soweto derby - at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on October 27, won 2-1 by Pirates - were sold out eight days before the game, but took five days to sell out.
FNB Stadium was unavailable for this derby semifinal due to a clash with a previously-booked prayer meeting.