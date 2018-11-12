Soccer

Mosimane says he rates Sredojevic as one of the top five coaches on the continent

By Sazi Hadebe - 12 November 2018 - 10:39
Orlando Pirates coach Milutin "Micho" Sredojevic shares a light moment with his Mamelodi Sundowns counterpart Pitso Mosimane.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

Outspoken Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he rates Orlando Pirates counterpart Milutin Sredojevic as one of the top five coaches on the continent.

Mosimane’s vote of confidence came just days after former Sundowns player Bongani Zungu‚ who now plays for Amiens in Ligue 1 in France‚ controversially took to Twitter and insinuated that Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena was the real boss at the premiership league leaders.

“I have big respect for Micho (Sredojevic)‚ I come far with Micho‚” said Mosimane.

“I have known Micho for the last 16 years. Micho has helped me a lot.

‘‘He was my encyclopedia when I recruited (goalkeeper) Dennis Onyango at SuperSport United.

“Micho is one of the top five coaches in Africa.

“So all these smaller things and mind games they don’t mean a lot. Micho has won championships… so many.

“We are too bigger than small‚ petty things.”

Sundowns played to a goalless draw with Pirates at Loftus at the weekend.

