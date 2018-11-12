Life sentences were imposed on the three men found guilty of kidnapping‚ robbing‚ raping‚ and murdering Hannah Cornelius and the attempted murder of Cheslin Marsh.

Vernon Witbooi‚ Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk each received two life sentences on Monday.

They were found guilty on all 10 counts against them last week and also received sentences exceeding 100 years each on four counts of robbery with extenuating circumstances‚ three counts of kidnapping‚ and attempted murder.