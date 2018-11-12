Life sentences for Hannah Cornelius's killers
Life sentences were imposed on the three men found guilty of kidnapping‚ robbing‚ raping‚ and murdering Hannah Cornelius and the attempted murder of Cheslin Marsh.
Vernon Witbooi‚ Geraldo Parsons and Eben van Niekerk each received two life sentences on Monday.
They were found guilty on all 10 counts against them last week and also received sentences exceeding 100 years each on four counts of robbery with extenuating circumstances‚ three counts of kidnapping‚ and attempted murder.
The life sentences were imposed for the rape and murder of Cornelius‚ a former Stellenbosch student.
A fourth suspect‚ Nashville Julius‚ received 22 years direct imprisonment for robbery and kidnapping.
A large crowd which filled the gallery cheered when the sentencing was read out‚ and jeered the accused as they went down to the cells.
Witbooi stared at them and shook his head as they shouted "gangsters" and "viva high court".
Many of the people in the gallery were from the Mitchells Plain Crisis Forum organisation and other organisations which were set up after the violent deaths of women and children in Cape Town.