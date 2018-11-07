Former Mamelodi Sundowns attacking midfielder Bongani Zungu caused midnight traffic on Twitter with controversial statements regarding Orlando Pirates’ assistant-coach Rulani Mokwena.

Bafana Bafana and Amiens SC star Zungu gave huge credit to Mokwena for Pirates’ back-to-back wins of the past fortnight.

However‚ he completely left out Pirates’ head coach Milutin Sredojevic‚ who did not even get a mention from the France-based midfielder.

“Coach Rulani has made Pirates a top team again! coach Rulani u the boss!" Zungu initially tweeted.

As he became embroiled in arguments with his Twitter followers‚ Zungu then added: “Trust me it’s him [Mokwena]. Even at Sundowns – ask Keagan Dolly he’ll tell you.”

The latter tweet seemed to be a suggestion from 26-year-old Zungu that even at the club he played for before leaving for Portugal‚ Sundowns‚ Mokwena was the brains of the organisation‚ even more than Downs head coach Pitso Mosimane.