Benni McCarthy rebukes Bongani Zungu over Pitso Mosimane remarks

Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy has admonished Bongani Zungu for controversial comments made by the Bafana Bafana midfielder regarding Orlando Pirates assistant-coach Rulani Mokwena.

Zungu’s comments have sparked something of a Twitter frenzy.

The Amiens SC midfielder Tweeted‚ after impressive back-to-back wins by Pirates in the past fortnight: “Coach Rulani has made Pirates a top team again! coach Rulani u the boss!”

Zungu became embroiled in arguments with his social media followers over whether such an observation was disrespectful to Pirates’ head coach Milutin Sredojevic.

The player went on to make suggestions that Mokwena had also been the brains behind the club Zungu played for in South Africa‚ Mamelodi Sundowns – more so than head coach Pitso Mosimane.