Graham van der Spuy‚ advocate for murder accused Jason Rohde‚ has done all he can to to rip a major hole through the credibility of state pathologist dr Akmal Coetzee-Khan‚ accusing him of making deliberate errors‚ jumping to conclusions that warped his analysis and‚ in effect‚ obstructing justice.

Van der Spuy pronounced‚ during these heads of the defence’s argument on Wednesday‚ that “through a cacophony of incorrect assumptions”‚ he had declared right at the outset that “Susan was assaulted and murdered‚ that her husband was a suspect‚ and that foul play had occurred”. “He bumbled head first into the matter and it is outrageous‚” said Van der Spuy.

Coetzee-Khan was accused of interfering in processes beyond his ambit when he said at the crime scene investigation that Rohde should immediately be examined for injuries which would form part of the record‚ and that he should have his passport confiscated lest he become a flight risk.

“This was outside the ambit of his duties. So involved was he with the potential prosecution of this case that he could not see the wood for the trees‚” said Van der Spuy.