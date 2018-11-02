Fresh from beating their bitter rivals Kaizer Chiefs 2-1 in the Soweto derby on Saturday‚ Orlando Pirates cut their celebrations short to pay a visit to Leeuwkop Maximum Correctional Centre.

Buccaneers head coach Milutin Sredojevic said most of the inmates at Leeuwkop are Pirates supporters and pointed out that football is one of the few sources of entertainment in prison.

The inmates could be seen expressing their happiness in a video posted by the club as Pirates players‚ led by captain Happy Jele‚ walked the corridors of the correctional centre on Thursday.

"So many of them are our supporters [Pirates fans]‚ so many of them are people-loving football‚" said Bucs coach 'Micho'.