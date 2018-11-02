Katsande convinced they'll bounce back

Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Willard Katsande has backed the under-pressure Amakhosi players to bounce back.

Katsande, 32, is no stranger to situations like this, and as Chiefs seek to recover from their 2-1 loss to Orlando Pirates last weekend, he has reason to be optimistic.

When he joined Chiefs from Ajax Cape Town in 2011, the Zimbabwean international was immediately thrown into the deep end in the MTN8 final against Pirates, who won 1-0 at FNB Stadium.

Katsande, who had come in as a substitute in that clash, was heavily criticised.

It's with this experience that Katsande is convinced that Chiefs, as a whole, have what it takes to dust themselves off and face SuperSport United at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday [3pm] with renewed vigour. Amakhosi and Matsatsantsa meet in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals.

Katsande said he always shares with fellow players the painful lesson of losing, and that after every loss they have to pick themselves up for the next assignment.