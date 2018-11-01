Cavin feels Usuthu can sink Pirates
With AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson believing that his charges only rise to the occasion against the so-called big teams, Saturday's Telkom Knockout quarterfinal clash against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida should be an enthralling encounter.
Usuthu are still licking their wounds after their 3-0 thumping by Cape Town City in the league last week.
Johnson believes that they have put that heartbreak behind them.
"Anywhere in the world, you find that players of smaller teams rise to the occasion when they play against bigger teams. The preparations had to start with going back and identifying the problems we had against Cape Town City and getting over that," said Johnson.
The tactician expects the Buccaneers to come out all guns blazing, especially after winning the Soweto derby against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs last week.
"They are a team on a high. They just won the derby and they play some good football. They play with a lot of confidence. Like I said before, we work for football.''
The Usuthu mentor is hoping that a change in mindset will help his troops become more consistent.
"They must also know that they are a big team. They should also know they are 85 years old and that gives them the right to be called a big team," said Johnson.
"I am trying to get that message across to make sure we are consistent and treat each and every match equally."
It will be the first time Usuthu play at Moses Mabhida Stadium this season. They have been using King Zwelithini Stadium as their home venue.
Johnson thinks wherever they play in Durban, they should have the advantage.
"Durban as a whole should be home advantage for AmaZulu. I think when you think of Durban, you should think of AmaZulu. I would like to say that Moses Mabhida, King Zwelithini and Princess Magogo are our home grounds."