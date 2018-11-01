Cavin feels Usuthu can sink Pirates

With AmaZulu coach Cavin Johnson believing that his charges only rise to the occasion against the so-called big teams, Saturday's Telkom Knockout quarterfinal clash against Orlando Pirates at Moses Mabhida should be an enthralling encounter.

Usuthu are still licking their wounds after their 3-0 thumping by Cape Town City in the league last week.

Johnson believes that they have put that heartbreak behind them.

"Anywhere in the world, you find that players of smaller teams rise to the occasion when they play against bigger teams. The preparations had to start with going back and identifying the problems we had against Cape Town City and getting over that," said Johnson.

The tactician expects the Buccaneers to come out all guns blazing, especially after winning the Soweto derby against arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs last week.

"They are a team on a high. They just won the derby and they play some good football. They play with a lot of confidence. Like I said before, we work for football.''

The Usuthu mentor is hoping that a change in mindset will help his troops become more consistent.