Win injects Usuthu with renewed hope

AmaZulu's convincing 2-0 victory over Cape Town City on Tuesday night not only ended a five-game winless streak but also injected much-needed confidence back into a squad still reeling from having points docked.

The edict from Fifa that AmaZulu have six points subtracted from their league tally for ignoring the order of world football's governing body to honour a former player's contract has cast a dark cloud over the club and left them bottom of the standings. They have much to do this season if they are to avoid being sucked into a relegation maelstrom.

The Telkom Knockout could prove a welcome diversion with the 2-0 win over Cape Town City at the King Zwelithini Stadium providing a tonic.

"You should see how the dressing room is buzzing right now," said coach Cavin Johnson, not long after the conclusion of the first-round tie.