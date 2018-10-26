Tinkler urges Chilli Boys to shift up gear
Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler reckons a replica of their second-half display against Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout last week can get them something when they host Mamelodi Sundowns in a league encounter at Sisa Dukashe Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).
Almost a week later, Tinkler is still reminiscing about how his troops performed against Pirates in the second stanza of their 1-0 loss at Orlando Stadium.
The Chilli Boys mentor has demanded his charges put in a similar showing against the Brazilians.
"We want to take the game to them, it's our home game," said Tinkler.
"We are not going to sit back and try to play them on the counter[attack]. We want to have a go at them. We want to play attractive football.''
Since replacing Dan Malesela in August, Tinkler has since overseen five league matches (two wins, two losses and a draw).
Fixtures:
Today: Wits v Highlands, Bidvest Stadium (8pm).
Tomorrow: Pirates v Chiefs, FNB Stadium (3.30pm); PLK City v Maritzburg, Old Peter Mokaba Stadium (3.30pm); Chippa v Sundowns, Sisa Dukashe Stadium (8.15pm); CPT City v AmaZulu, Cape Town Stadium (8.15pm).
Sunday: Leopards v Free State Stars, Thohoyandou Stadium (3.30pm) ; SuperSport v Arrows, Mbombela Stadium (3.30pm) ; Celtic v Baroka, Dr Molemela Stadium (3.30pm).