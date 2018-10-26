Tinkler urges Chilli Boys to shift up gear

Chippa United coach Eric Tinkler reckons a replica of their second-half display against Orlando Pirates in the Telkom Knockout last week can get them something when they host Mamelodi Sundowns in a league encounter at Sisa Dukashe Stadium tomorrow (8.15pm).

Almost a week later, Tinkler is still reminiscing about how his troops performed against Pirates in the second stanza of their 1-0 loss at Orlando Stadium.

The Chilli Boys mentor has demanded his charges put in a similar showing against the Brazilians.