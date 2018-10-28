Benni McCarthy admits some strong words were said by all at the club ahead of Cape Town City’s comprehensive 3-0 Absa Premiership victory over AmaZulu on Saturday‚ a first league victory for the side since early August.

McCarthy steered City to the MTN8 title last month‚ but their league form this season had been woeful‚ and they were dealt a further blow on Tuesday when they were knocked out of the Telkom Knockout by the same opposition in Durban.

That result culminated in McCarthy calling into question his own role‚ but he says a tongue-lashing from owner John Comitis in the wake of the loss had galvanised the squad.

“When you are on such an awful run and you have just come back from winning the MTN8 and it is free falling‚ you start to doubt yourself and your qualities‚ and maybe whether you are cut out for this‚” McCarthy admitted.

“But we did have heart-to-hearts and everybody said what they needed to say.

"The players got their say‚ I got my say and the chairman also came in and had a little go at everyone‚ coaches and players all included.

“Then you see the attitude and the quality in training to improve and I’m thinking‚ why does it need for us to have a proper heart-to-heart for the players to apply themselves in that way?”

City were rampant in their victory‚ at times playing some exquisite football that centred around creative players Surprise Ralani and Ayanda Patosi‚ who were excellent‚ but also the midfield presence of Roland Putsche‚ who had returned from suspension.

“Today was just phenomenal‚ the unity‚ what we are trying to build here‚ everything fell into place. The players on the bench‚ they got involved and were giving instructions to the players on the field … it was nice to see‚” McCarthy said.

“We played some beautiful football … but I do not want us to become this toothless Great White shark that everybody fears but then they realise this shark cannot bite.

"People must look and when they are in the sea‚ everybody must be wary.

“Today we put our teeth in and showed some bite. Hopefully we continue in this form‚ we have a nice run of games where we avoid Chiefs‚ Pirates and Sundowns‚ and it’s teams that are in and around where we are.”

Next up for City is a home game against Black Leopards on November 11‚ before trips to Polokwane City and Highlands Park‚ and home meetings with Chippa United and Bloemfontein Celtic to round out the year.