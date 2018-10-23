Bucs decided not to sign Billiat - Rulani

Orlando Pirates assistant coach Rulani Mokwena has revealed that had it not been for an 11th hour change of heart from the club, Khama Billiat would be a Buccaneers player.

Billiat had a number of suitors vying for his signature before he joined Kaizer Chiefs back in June after his contract with Mamelodi Sundowns expired.

Pirates were one of the clubs linked with the Zimbabwean superstar, but they opted to pass up the chance to sign the 28-year-old.

"We tried to sign Khama but decided in the last minute not to sign him. We were very close to bringing Khama to the black and white but we decided on protecting the changing room," Mokwena said at Pirates' training base at the Rand Stadium.

"The ratio between the expense, not just the salary, but with regards to injuries and other factors, and the profit we would get ... we thought it did not make sense. So, it's not that Pirates lost out on the race to sign Khama, Pirates decided not to sign Khama."