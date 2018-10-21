Solinas could field his tried and tested

Making seven changes on the back of drubbing Cape Town City 4-1 and still managing a victory at Free State Stars three days later demonstrates that Kaizer Chiefs coach Giovanni Solinas trusts almost all his players and believes in a rotation system.

Nevertheless, letting the MTN8 slip through his fingers after faltering in the semifinals at the hands of SuperSport United last month may compel Solinas to give today's (3.30pm) Telkom Knockout quarterfinal encounter against Black Leopards at the FNB Stadium a full go by fielding his tried and tested players.

With this match being the first after the Fifa break, where key players like Itumeleng Khune, Khama Billiat and Ramahlwe Mphahlele only linked up with the team on Thursday, surely the Amakhosi mentor would have loved to rest them, especially because his next match is the much-anticipated Soweto derby against arch-foes Orlando Pirates on Saturday.