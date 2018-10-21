Luck favours Bucs ahead of the derby

As the countdown to the Soweto derby on Saturday begins, Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs find themselves having contrasting fortunes with the momentum heading to the clash slightly tilted towards the former.

Over the past few weeks, the Buccaneers have been edging towards full strength with most of their key players returning from injury.

The team has recently welcomed back Musa Nyatama, Luvuyo Memela, Thembinkosi Lorch, Thabiso Kutumela and Brilliant Khuzwayo from injury. The return of the players sets Bucs up nicely to be able to field their best team come derby day.

Their coach, Milutin Sredojevic, expressed excitement about having a full strength side. "There is competition in the team from the new players and those returning from injury," Sredojevic said.

"I can say we have not seen the best of Pirates. The best is still to come."

While spirits are high at the Sea Robbers, at Naturena they have been cursing their recent spate of bad luck.

Their in-form attacking midfielder Lebogang Manyama was involved in a car crash in midweek that will make him miss the derby.

Manyama will be out for up to six week with a fractured elbow, the club has confirmed.