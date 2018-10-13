Percy Tau convinced he's on the right path in Belgian second division

Bafana Bafana striker Percy Tau tried this week to convince all the sceptics that his loan move to Belgian second division club Royal Union Saint-Gilloise is not a bad one and could prove to be a catalyst to better things in his career.

The former Mamelodi Sundowns star‚ the PSL’s reining Footballer of the Year‚ was signed for R50 million by English Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion in July. Due to his limited amount of matches in the Bafana jersey he was loaned to Gilloise‚ where he has scored two goals and provided four assists in eight games.

“Personally I don’t think I will be able to justify everyone’s opinion [on his move] because we live in a society where everyone has a view on things‚” said Tau.

“It’s just a different path that I have taken and I’ve done it before. I went to Witbank Spurs [in SA’s National First Division‚ on loan from Sundowns]‚ so I never have doubts in making the decisions that a lot of people won’t see or agree to.

“It’s always good to have the personal belief that you will get better and improve. Right now the world is very small. When you are in Belgium you are one hour away from France. So there’s no problem there.”