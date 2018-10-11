Dino Ndlovu believes he can impart experience on Bafana Bafana's young striking duo‚ Lebogang Mothiba and Percy Tau‚ as part of the squad to meet Seychelles in Saturday's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at FNB Stadium.

Ndlovu finally arrived in South Africa late for the Bafana camp on Wednesday morning having had a flight cancelled in Hong Kong‚ en route from northern China‚ where he has scored 18 goals in 21 games for second division Zhejiang Greentown.

The striker's call-up has raised eyebrows given the low level that he plies his club trade at.

He said he could understand South Africans' scepticism about Bafana in general and the team's notorious inability to bury chances‚ but that he felt the public should get behind the national team against 189th-ranked Seychelles.

"For me‚ I think‚ with all due respect to the people of South Africa‚ credit should be given to the players‚" Ndlovu said.

"Because if no-one goes to the pitch then there's no-one to win the game.

"But I think the preparations have gone well so far‚ even if I arrived late in camp.

"The people must come and support this weekend - they will never be disappointed."

Ndlovu has had three call-ups under Bafana coach Stuart Baxter‚ including in last year's failed Russia 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign‚ and played just four minutes in all of those.

He said he is happy to start or be a squad player‚ so long as SA get the desired result.

"For me I would be selfish if I put my desires first. Whether I get a chance or not‚ as long as the team wins and we get the three points‚" the 28-year-old centre-forward said.

"If I get a chance to play‚ so be it. If I don't and we win‚ I'll be happy.

"But I'll have raised up my hand in my club level to deserve a call-up. So nothing is better than that.

"I'm really happy with my club form so far. Or else the coach would never have called me here.

"But I came here to help the guys who are the strikers in the squad with me - Lebo and Percy. They are both young boys with a bright future and I think I can help them."

Belgian-based Tau (24) and France-based Mothiba (24)‚ who has scored five goals in Ligue 1 this season‚ are expected to be Bafana's strike duo on Saturday.

SA are in second place on four points in Group E and can put themselves in poll position for qualification for Cameroon 2019 with back-to-back wins against Seychelles at FNB‚ then on Tuesday in Victoria on the Indian Ocean islands.

Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has called up Cape Town City winger Gift Links as a replacement for injured Mamelodi Sundowns forward Sibusiso Vilakazi.