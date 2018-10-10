Amrouche reportedly walked out of Libya’s training camp in Tunisia on Tuesday‚ with unpaid wages believed to be the source of the coach’s resignation.

Libya meet the Super Eagles in Kaduna‚ Nigeria‚ on Saturday‚ then in Sfax‚ Tunisia in the return match on Tuesday (October 16).

Currently Libya‚ on four points‚ head Group E following a 5-1 opening thrashing of Seychelles in Cairo‚ Egypt‚ then their away draw against Bafana.

SA are in second place‚ on goal difference‚ and also on four points‚ from a 2-0 away win against Nigeria and draw against Libya.

Nigeria are third on three points. Seychelles have zero points.

Bafana are expected to pick up maximum points from their matches against Seychelles at FNB Stadium on Saturday‚ then away in Victoria on Tuesday.

Libya play home matches in Neighbouring countries due to the situation in the war-torn country.