Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter has called up Cape Town City right-back Thamsanqa Mkhize and Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch as replacements for injured Thapelo Morena and Vincent Pule for his Bafana Bafana squad to meet Seychelles.

Lorch had arrived and trained with Bafana on Tuesday at Steyn City School in Fourways‚ ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Mkhize was only due to arrive later‚ and expected to be part of the afternoon training session.

Baxter had said in his opening press conference on Monday that Pirates winger Pule and Mamelodi Sundowns right-back Morena (quad muscle) were to undergo scans to evaluate their fitness.

Evidently both had to be withdrawn from the squad.

Bafana have four points in Group E in qualifying for Cameroon 2019.

If they beat Seychelles at FNB‚ then away in Victoria next week Tuesday (October 16)‚ South Africa will be in the driving seat to qualify ahead of their final two games away against Libya and at home against Nigeria.