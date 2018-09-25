Why SuperSport's 4-0 win over Black Leopards did not impress McCarthy

Benni McCarthy says SuperSport United’s 4-0 win over Black Leopards did not impress him and called “it a smokescreen result” as the hype ahead of Saturday’s MTN8 final began.

Cape Town City coach McCarthy watched Sunday’s game at Atteridgeville on television as SuperSport warmed up for the final with a confidence-boosting victory over Leopards.

But he is refusing to read anything into it.

“That’s a smoke screen game.

“I’m not taking much from that‚ the fact that they scored a lot of goals‚” he said on Tuesday.

Instead McCarthy says he and his technical staff have studied their past games against SuperSport since he took over at the Cape Town club‚ including last year’s MTN8 final.

“That’s the best definition to take if we want to learn how to play against them‚” he said.

“We’ve played them four times and if you analyse the four games‚ they have featured more or less the same personnel in all four games that they’ve played against us.