Strikers' form makes Tembo start to dream ahead of final

SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo has nice life problems ahead of his maiden cup final as he is spoilt for choice with his strikers firing from all cylinders.

Tembo will look to steer Matsatsantsa a Pitori to their second consecutive MTN8 title when they face Cape Town City at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on Saturday (7pm).

His striking department is in hot form with Bradley Grobler, Evans Rusike and James Keene scoring goals aplenty.

"To be honest I want to have a headache [selection] like this because a lot of players have been raising their hand, not just for the final, but for the other games as well," Tembo said.

"I have a competitive squad which pushes each other at training. No matter who plays they give each other support. We still have a few days to think and analyse to see who will be suited for the game."

His counterpart Benni McCarthy has had a torrid week after a 4-1 loss to Kaizer Chiefs followed by a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Orlando Pirates at the weekend.

The Tshwane outfit on the other hand demolished Black Leopards 4-0 in their final prelude at the weekend, to set themselves up nicely for

the cup.

As he stands on the cusp of his first title just two months after his permanent appointment, Tembo says he is keeping calm.

"I am a bit chilled because that is the kind of person I am. I don't show a lot of emotion. I know it is an important game for us and for myself," he said.

"But what is important is the club as it comes first. I can only thank the board, led by the chairman Khulu Sibiya and the CEO Stan Matthews, for giving me the opportunity. It is not easy but for them to show confidence in me to take responsibility of such a big club is very humbling. I can only reward them by going [on] to win the final."