Ayanda Patosi torments Pirates as City force draw

It was a game of two halves as Orlando Pirates were held to a 2-2 draw by Cape Town City here last night.

Augustine Mulenga and Innocent Maela ensured a 2-0 lead for the Buccaneers at the break, but Pirates' tormentor in chief Ayanda Patosi scored a second half brace for the share of the spoils.

Four days after beating SuperSport United 3-1 also here in Soweto, Pirates returned to face City, who had suffered a 4-1 defeat to Kaizer Chiefs, also last weekend.

City were already on the backfoot after arriving in Gauteng without their head coach Benni McCarthy, who had to attend to his hospitalised wife Stacy. She was admitted with a collapsed lung.

Defender Taariq Fielies was also missing for City through suspension and they felt his absence just eight minutes from the first whistle.