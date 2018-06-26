Mentor urges Virgil Vries to compete at Chiefs

A year ago no Premiership team wanted to touch Namibian international goalkeeper Virgil Vries, but now he is in Kaizer Chiefs' books.

The 29-year-old has penned a three-year contract with the Phefeni Glamour Boys as a replacement for Brilliant Khuzwayo, who has crossed the floor to rivals Orlando Pirates.

Vries's story is of a man who was down and out when he parted ways with Maritzburg United after five seasons with the club.

"I always tell my players the truth; I told him there was no club interested [in him]. When I met with Baroka chairman Khurishi Mphahlele and the [club] CEO Morgan Mamilla, they were still not convinced," Jazzman Mahlakgane, the player's agent, told Sowetan about Vries's move to Bakgaga in July last year.

"It was a big battle because they were still not convinced. I remember at some point the deal was off.

"But I asked them to give him just six months and, when they won the Premiership Q-Innovation One, he's one of the players that helped them."

Vries stayed with Baroka for one season, but Chiefs stepped in and snapped him up when it emerged a week ago that he was not staying with Baroka.

Mahlakgane has always held the firm belief that Vries is capable of playing at the highest level and that he can challenge Chiefs' number one, Itumeleng Khune.

"When he joined Baroka, I told him he must take it as the start of big things [to come] for himself, not [to look at it] as a step back.

"With a move to Chiefs, I told him: 'You are not here to be a back-up, you are here to compete' [to be number-one keeper]," said Mahlakgane.