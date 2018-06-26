Pic of The Day

Bonang partied her way to 31 and it was lit

By Jessica Levitt - 26 June 2018 - 08:45
Bonang Matheba
Bonang Matheba
Bonang Matheba has been gearing up for her birthday for forever now. From getting early gifts from her pals‚ to spoiling herself cause it’s ‘my birthday month‚’ B has BEEN on that champagne high.

And obviously‚ when she and her squad let Mzansi know that the queen would be celebrating at Taboo nightclub‚ we all know it was going to be lit.

Birthday Squad! #B31 #31YearsOfBonang

A post shared by Bonang Matheba Fans (@the_bforce) on


#B31 dominated our timelines as we got flashes of champagne‚ balloons‚ crackers and B and her squad dressed up for the big event.

Nerele on💕💕💕 #b31 #squad📸@themba_mo

A post shared by Tebogo PinkyGirl Mekgwe 🇿🇦 (@pinky_.girl) on

Queens 👑 #B31 #31YearsOfBonang

A post shared by Bonang Matheba Fans (@the_bforce) on

The next day B’s mama planned a special something for her daughter and B was looking fresh‚ ready for round 2.

Thirty-one years of Bonang!
May she be blessed with more guap and champagne‚ daaarling.

