Khama Billiat cost Glamour Boys a pretty packet

Kaizer Chiefs had to dig deep to get Khama Billiat to sign on the dotted line with them.

Criticised for their lack of activity in the transfer market, Amakhosi confirmed three signings on Friday.

Billiat was introduced to the Chiefs faithful with Letlhogonolo Mirwa from ABC Motsepe League side Buya Msuthu and Madagascan international Andriamirado Andrianarimanana, who was playing for Fosa Juniors in his homeland.

But it's Billiat's capture that has set tongues wagging, especially because he was linked to many clubs locally and abroad.

Mamelodi Sundowns were willing to take his annual salary to R6-million. The Brazilians had been desperate to keep their star man, but the Zimbabwean opted for Naturena, where a lot will be expected of him in the new season.