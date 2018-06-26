Kaizer Chiefs legend Doctor Khumalo's future hangs in the balance

Doctor Khumalo is heading for the Baroka FC exit door.

The Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana legend has not returned to Limpopo for pre-season and insiders have said his days are numbered at the club.

Baroka‚ who escaped relegation on the final day of last season‚ returned to pre-season last week and the players underwent fitness tests under the watchful eye of assistant coach Fannie Mthethwa.

New coach Wedson Nyirenda joined them on Monday.