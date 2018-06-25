Monday sees the start of the final round of group games at the World Cup and over the next four days we will know the Last 16 line-up.

Today we have news from Nigeria‚ Senegal‚ England‚ France and a guy from Iceland who is proving among the most popular players at the tournament!

REVENGE FOR OBI MIKEL

Nigeria will meet Argentina on Tuesday for the fifth time in their six World Cup finals appearances‚ an amazing statistic that highlights the special relationship the duo have in the global finals.

The South Americans have won all four of the previous clashes though‚ but this time are in some disarray against a Nigeria side bristling with confidence after their 2-0 win over Iceland last time out.

It will be a special moment perhaps for Super Eagles skipper John Obi Mikel‚ who can gain some revenge over the great Lionel Messi.