New Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda explains his football philosophy

By Tiyani Mabasa - 18 June 2018 - 15:00
Newly appointed Baroka FC head coach Wedson Nyirenda is already hard at work with his squad preparing for the upcoming season.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix

New Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has explained his football philosophy as he starts his new job in Limpopo.

The former Zambia national team coach has put pen to paper on a two-year contract and is already hard at work following the team’s return for the pre-season break.

Nyirenda joined the club on the back of Baroka finishing the 2017/18 season in 14th place and just surviving relegation last season.

The new man said there would be no room for ill-disciplined players in his team.

“It’s a very simple philosophy.

"I would like to see a team that is highly athletic‚ entertaining and winning‚” said the 52-year-old.

“You cannot entertain people in football and at the end of the day‚ you are the loser.

“So my philosophy holds on the three things [mentioned above] and to support it‚ I have a concept‚ which is strength‚ speed in terms of play and discipline‚” he said.

Nyirenda added: “If you do not have strength‚ there is nothing for you in football and if you have no discipline‚ you have no place at Baroka. We cannot be paid for nothing‚ so we have to do something.”

Baroka have signed Elvis Chipezeze‚ Tshediso Patjie‚ Bheki Maliba‚ Thabo Moseki‚ Bonginkosi Makume‚ Siseko Manona‚ Armand Gnanuillet‚ Ananias Gebhardt‚ Shabani Hussein and Orebotse Mongae.

Brazil held to 1-1 draw by Switzerland in Group E opener

18 hours ago

Incredible quest by soccer fan proves 'dreams do come true'

A childhood dream to watch the World Cup in person is coming true for an ardent Johannesburg football fan after twenty years of waiting.
3 days ago

Judgement reserved in Ajax's bid to remain in the PSL

Judgement has been reserved in Ajax Cape Town's attempt to have an arbitration decision overturned that saw the club relegated from the Premier ...
2 days ago

Russian women should avoid sex with foreign men during World Cup

Russian women should avoid sex with non-white foreign men during the soccer World Cup because they could become single mothers to mixed race ...
3 days ago

X