New Baroka coach Wedson Nyirenda explains his football philosophy

New Baroka FC coach Wedson Nyirenda has explained his football philosophy as he starts his new job in Limpopo.

The former Zambia national team coach has put pen to paper on a two-year contract and is already hard at work following the team’s return for the pre-season break.

Nyirenda joined the club on the back of Baroka finishing the 2017/18 season in 14th place and just surviving relegation last season.

The new man said there would be no room for ill-disciplined players in his team.

“It’s a very simple philosophy.

"I would like to see a team that is highly athletic‚ entertaining and winning‚” said the 52-year-old.

“You cannot entertain people in football and at the end of the day‚ you are the loser.

“So my philosophy holds on the three things [mentioned above] and to support it‚ I have a concept‚ which is strength‚ speed in terms of play and discipline‚” he said.

Nyirenda added: “If you do not have strength‚ there is nothing for you in football and if you have no discipline‚ you have no place at Baroka. We cannot be paid for nothing‚ so we have to do something.”

Baroka have signed Elvis Chipezeze‚ Tshediso Patjie‚ Bheki Maliba‚ Thabo Moseki‚ Bonginkosi Makume‚ Siseko Manona‚ Armand Gnanuillet‚ Ananias Gebhardt‚ Shabani Hussein and Orebotse Mongae.