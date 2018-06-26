Michael Jackson lives on as celebs pay tribute
It might be nine years since Michael Jackson passed on but so big was the musical genius's legend that even almost a decade on, people all over the world continue to commemorate the date of his death (June 25).
Yesterday social media was abuzz as fans and celebrities took to their social media platforms to remember the King of Pop.
Among those who shared their special memories, were model Naomi Campbell, famous producers Quincy Jones and Timbaland as well as pop singer Justin Timberlake.
Here are a few of our favourite tributes for the Gone Too Soon singer.
“You want what you create to live, be it sculpture or painting or music. Like Michelangelo, he said 'the creator will go, but his work survives. That is why to escape death, I attempt to bind my soul to my work’...I give my all to my work. I want it to just live” - Michael, 2007 pic.twitter.com/fTdGni42UQ— Michael Jackson (@michaeljackson) June 25, 2018
Jackson has proven to be a force even to some of our local celebs who could not help but share their love for Michael Jackson.
Khaya Dlanga
Dlanga took to his twitter to share a thread on how Jackson beat the odds and was the first to achieve many musical feats.
It’s been 9 years since the greatest to ever do it passed on. Let me retell a story about how he made sure he got what was due to him even when the system was against him. In 1980, the Grammys snubbed Michael Jackson's Off the Wall even though it was critically acclaimed. pic.twitter.com/SweKqkFlP5— Khaya Dlanga (@khayadlanga) June 25, 2018
Quincy Jones
The pair worked on numerous songs together but it the legendary producer chose to remember Jackson with this clip of them accepting Best Duo at the 16th Annual Grammy Awards.
He was & always will be like a son to me. Doing Off the Wall, Thriller, & Bad together required nothing but trust, love, & respect. Can’t believe it’s already been 9 yrs, but ur always in my ❤️. Miss you forever, Smelly! #MichaelJackson 🎥: @RecordingAcad pic.twitter.com/tOxJjeUXXE— Quincy Jones (@QuincyDJones) June 26, 2018
Timbaland
As much as he is an icon in his own right, Timbaland chose a picture from behind the scenes of Jackson's Thriller video.
Remembering the King of Pop today #MichaelJackson #RIP 🎤 pic.twitter.com/cwQxULMrcY— Timbaland (@Timbaland) June 26, 2018
Justin Timberlake
A fan could not help but snap a quick one of the Sexy Back singer getting fans in on his rendition of Human Nature. The singer has famously credited Jackson as a motivation for going solo.
Rest in peace Michael Jackson it’s been 9 years since you have been gone . You will always be remberred and loved legends never die ❤️❤️❤️ I love uuu mj❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @jtimberlake @THETNKIDS #humannature (IG: @justintimberlake.mirrors) pic.twitter.com/nY06sVtdSZ— jttnkid_nsync (@jttnkid_nsync) June 26, 2018
Naomi Campbell
The retired supermodel has been a long time friend of Jackson's and chose to remember him through this shot from his music video for 90s hit, In the Closet.