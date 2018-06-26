Lamontville Golden Arrows remain on the hunt for a striker and a pair of fullbacks as they prepare for the new Premier Soccer League season.

Coach Clinton Larsen has told SowetanLIVE that those are the two major areas he is looking to strengthen ahead of the campaign‚ which will also include an MTN8 quarterfinal against Mamelodi Sundowns in early August.

“We have opted for continuity and do not expect major changes to our squad from last year‚ but are looking for a striker and left and right-sided fullbacks‚ and that is a process that is on-going‚” Larsen said.

It was recently reported that the club has Congolese striker Mike Dombo on trial.