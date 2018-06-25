Spain snatch 2-2 draw with Morocco to top group

Substitute Iago Aspas scored in stoppage-time to earn Spain a dramatic 2-2 draw with Morocco on Monday which gave them top spot in World Cup Group B and a place in the last 16.

With Morocco heading towards their first win of the tournament, Iago Aspas delivered the late heroics when he back-heeled the ball into the net to cancel out Youssef En-Nesyri's brilliant 81st-minute header for Morocco.

The Spanish goal was awarded after a lengthy review by the Video Assistant Referee.

Spain took top spot from Portugal on goals scored after the European champions were held to a 1-1 draw with Iran.

The first team eliminated from the World Cup following two 1-0 losses, Morocco began to play with the intensity that indicated they had every intention of returning home with a Spanish scalp and Khalid Boutaid put them ahead in the 14th minute.