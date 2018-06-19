Orlando Pirates have released left-back Marc van Heerden‚ the club have announced.

Following the announcement of nine new signings at the beginning of last week‚ the club have begun the process streamlining their squad by releasing players‚ though so far just Van Heerden has been let go.

More are expected to follow soon after the Soweto giants begin their preseason training from next week.

Bucs announced on their website: “Orlando Pirates would like to confirm that‚ following a meeting with Marc van Heerden’s representatives last week‚ both parties have agreed to mutually terminate the 30-year-old’s current contract.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club would like to wish Marc the best of luck in his future endeavours.”

Former AmaZulu fullback Van Heerden had struggled to break into Pirates’ starting XI in his year-and-a-half at the club‚ who he signed for from Chippa United in January 2017.