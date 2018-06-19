Top referee Victor Hlungwani gives hope to rural kids

Former Baroka goalkeeper Oscarine Masuluke has used his past life experiences to motivate schoolchildren in Limpopo over the past week.

Masuluke, 25, is trying to turn his life around after being dismissed by Baroka a few months ago.

Masuluke, Olaleng Shaku and coach Kgoloko Thobejane were shown the door at Bakgaga for allegedly drinking on duty earlier this year.

The 2017 Fifa Puskas Award finalist was part of the Limpopo Sports Wise team that visited a few schools last week.

The NGO was established in 2008 by PSL referee Victor Hlungwani and former top-flight players, Tonic Chabalala and David Mathebula, who also hail from the province.

"It was good to hear Oscarine relating to the learners how his contract was terminated by Baroka. He encouraged learners to stay away from alcohol as it can ruin your career like it did with him," Hlungwani told the Sowetan.

Masuluke could be joining newly promoted National First Division side, TS Sporting. He couldn't be reached for comment.

Other players who spoke to the learners included Justice Chabalala (Orlando Pirates), Nyiko Mobbie (Free State Stars) and Wiseman Maluleke (Polokwane City), as well as social worker Nyiko Mabunda.

The emphasis was on education and staying away from substance abuse under the theme "You are a star".

The group visited schools such as Vuswayi Secondary and Jim Yingwani High around the Collins Chabane, Makhado and Greater Giyani municipalities.

"Players presented on topics under education and finance, drugs and alcohol abuse, teenage pregnancy and HIV/ Aids," Hlungwani explained.

"I would like to thank my company Rand Water who donated school bags and presented on how learners can apply for bursaries to fill the shortage of skills in water industries.

He said the Premier Soccer League also providing T-shirts, caps, soccer balls and vuvuzelas that we used as prizes during the roadshow.

The show was concluded over the weekend with Youth Day celebrations at Giyani Stadium on Saturday.