Ndoro saga drags in court
Judgment has been reserved in the Tendai Ndoro ineligibility case that was back at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg this week.
Ajax Cape Town were in court to challenge Advocate William Mokhari's award, who ruled through a Safa arbitration process that Ndoro was ineligible to play for the Urban Warriors and docked them seven points last month which meant automatic relegation for the club.
Some of the teams that benefited from points like SuperSport United and Polokwane City opposed Ajax's application, together with the PSL.
SuperSport's legal counsel, for instance, argued that Ajax erred by not making submissions to Mokhari's arbitration hearing.
AmaZulu, who lost their place in the top eight after SuperSport moved up, were in Ajax's corner.
Ajax have already lost a couple of court bids over the same matter, but they have escalated their fight after the docking of points led to their relegation and Platinum Stars going to the promotion play-offs that were won by Black Leopards.
The Mother City club will learn their fate some time this week, but if they fail in their bid to retain their 15th PSL spot, which could have seen them go to the play-offs, they are likely to take the matter to Fifa's court of arbitration (CAS), which may delay the start of the 2018/19 season.
After all parties made their submissions on Thursday and Friday, Judge Denise Fisher reserved her judgment. Fisher will consult all legal counsel when she's ready to rule, which would be in the coming days.
Zimbabwean striker Ndoro played for three clubs last season - Orlando Pirates, Al Faisaly in Saudia Arabia and Ajax - which is in contravention of Fifa rules.
Ajax sought clarity after they were alerted in January, but they were given the green light by the PSL's Dispute Resolution Chamber (DRC) to continue playing Ndoro.