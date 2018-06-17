Ndoro saga drags in court

Judgment has been reserved in the Tendai Ndoro ineligibility case that was back at the South Gauteng High Court in Joburg this week.

Ajax Cape Town were in court to challenge Advocate William Mokhari's award, who ruled through a Safa arbitration process that Ndoro was ineligible to play for the Urban Warriors and docked them seven points last month which meant automatic relegation for the club.

Some of the teams that benefited from points like SuperSport United and Polokwane City opposed Ajax's application, together with the PSL.

SuperSport's legal counsel, for instance, argued that Ajax erred by not making submissions to Mokhari's arbitration hearing.

AmaZulu, who lost their place in the top eight after SuperSport moved up, were in Ajax's corner.

Ajax have already lost a couple of court bids over the same matter, but they have escalated their fight after the docking of points led to their relegation and Platinum Stars going to the promotion play-offs that were won by Black Leopards.