Eyebrows were raised this week after Teko Modise backed Hlompho Kekana to win the Footballer of the Season award ahead of his more fancied Mamelodi Sundowns teammate Percy Tau.

Tau is favourite to walk away with the accolade and the betting office is no longer accepting odds on whether he will win the award or not.

But Modise‚ who has won the award twice and was the main drawcard when the nominees in all categories were revealed at the PSL's offices in Parktown‚ Johannesburg‚ this week‚ went against popular opinion and backed Kekana to win the gong.

“I think because Hlompho (Kekana) has been there three times‚ he deserves it‚” Modise said to the amusement of the gathered gallery of scribblers in the room.

“Percy is still young and he still has that gap‚ he can still learn and improve his game‚ he can still win it.

“Stats don’t lie.

"Hlompho is still there (nominated) because he’s been consistent over the last three seasons.

“Percy we know him and we know all the contribution he’s brought in his team. We can’t ignore that but I’m just saying‚ I will give it to Hlompho.”

The two Sundowns players will be up against Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg United.

Interestingly‚ Modise was not the only one who endorsed Kekana and his views were echoed by Golden Arrows striker Lerato Lamola.

Accepting his award for PSL’s Player of the Month award for the month of May‚ Lamola had the journalists in stitches when he explained the reasons behind his decision to vote for Kekana in the Player’s Player of the Season category.

“I voted for Hlompho because he’s my homeboy‚” said Lamola to much laughter.

Unfortunately for Lamola‚ his vote was not enough to make Kekana one of the final three nominees in the catergory as Tau‚ Siphesihle Ndlovu of Maritzburg and Orlando Pirates midfielder‚ Musa Nyatama‚ got the nod.