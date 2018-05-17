Barcelona back in Europe preparing for their next match just hours after beating Sundowns

FC Barcelona landed safely back in Spain on Thursday morning and coach Ernesto Valverde wasted no time preparing his charges for their last league match of season against Real Sociedad at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

Valverde took his players through a recovery session at their base at Ciutat Esportiva‚ Joan Gamper‚ just 24 hours after convincingly beating Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in the Nelson Mandela Centenary Cup at FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

The recently crowned Spanish La Liga champions arrived in South Africa on Wednesday morning and they featured in the match about ten hours later at FNB Stadium before flying back to Europe without showing any signs of jet lag.

Barcelona’s goals were scored by Ousmane Dembélé‚ Luis Suarez and Andre Gomes while Sundowns reply was fired home by Sibusiso Vilakazi.