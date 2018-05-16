Twitter reacts to Sundowns v Barcelona game

Mamelodi Sundowns were the butt of jokes on Twitter on Wednesday night after they failed to beat Spanish giants FC Barcelona who arrived in the country about ten hours earlier.

In a match that undoubtedly showed the gulf in class between the two teams, Barcelona beat Mamelodi Sundowns 3-1 in front of a packed and lively FNB Stadium to win the Nelson Mandela Centenary Cup.

After the match, Barcelona flew out of the country immediately to continue with preparations for their last La Liga match of the season against Real Sociedad on Sunday at the Camp Nou.

Barcelona arrived in the country in the morning after a long haul flight from Spain and they did not even have time to train before this match but they were too strong for the PSL champions on a bitterly cold Johannesburg night.