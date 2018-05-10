'We are not machines,' says exhausted Sundowns coach Pitso

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane says he genuinely feels that a break from football will do him a lot of good.

“Jingles” has been with the Brazilians for five years and has won seven trophies, including three league titles.

The 53-year-old first dropped a hint on April 28 after they beat Ajax Cape Town 3-1 at Lucas Moripe Stadium to win the title.

Mosimane was again quizzed on the issue yesterday and he reiterated his earlier stance.

“It’s genuine thoughts and I still feel like that even now. When the league is wrapped up and normally it should, what’s the word, letting your hair down, but at this point in time it’s not like that because of a lot of things [that] are coming,” said Mosimane, whose side will play their last league match against Bloemfontein Celtic at Dr Molemela Stadium on Saturday [3pm]. They are also in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

The former Bafana Bafana coach has had to contend with a hectic schedule over the past few years and that has meant no pre-season for him, the entire technical team and players.

Mosimane also seems concerned about his family, especially after his wife, Moira, was hijacked outside their home the same day they beat Golden Arrows 1-0 at Loftus Stadium on April 17.

“We are not machines; we are human beings and your mind is going all the time,” he said.

“You lose your family when other things, out of football, come in into your family. You start to see that, ‘I’m never home, hey’ when things like this happen, because I’m never home.”

Mosimane understands that some coaches around the world have been going at it for decades. Even locally, Gavin Hunt of Bidvest Wits is the longest-serving PSL coach having been coaching in the league since the late 90s.

But Mosimane insisted that the bottom line is that it’s a hectic life being in football and considering a sabbatical is not being unreasonable.

“I know you can tell me that Arsene Wenger kept on for 22 years [at Arsenal] and Alex Ferguson went on longer than that [27 years with Manchester United], but it’s really, really hectic with the travelling. Out of seven days, you are four days in the hotel,” he added.

Mosimane first started out as an assistant at SuperSport United in 2001, so he's closing in on a decade as a coach in the topflight.