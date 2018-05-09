The Mamelodi Sundowns duo of coach Pitso Mosimane and player Percy Tau cleaned up at the Premier Soccer League’s (PSL) monthly awards for April on Wednesday.

Mosimane won the Absa Premiership’s Coach of the Month and striker Tau won Player of the Month‚ it was announced at the PSL's offices in Parktown‚ Johannesburg.

It was the second time this season that this same duo from Downs‚ crowned league champions two weekends ago‚ won both monthly awards this season.

In January Mosimane and Tau were announced as the winners for December‚ Tau becoming the first player in the history of the monthly awards to be unanimously selected by the judges.

Sundowns won four out of five PSL matches in April.

They beat Chippa United 2-0 at home‚ Baroka FC 2-1 away‚ Bidvest Wits 2-0 at home and Lamontville Golden Arrows 1-0 at home‚ in a four-match winning streak‚ then drew 2-2 away against Maritzburg United.

Tau‚ the favourite for Footballer of the Season award‚ scored a goal against Chippa‚ another against Baroka‚ and provided the assists for both goals in the win against Wits.