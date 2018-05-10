Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane‚ who on Wednesday snared the Premier Soccer League coach of the month for April‚ says the criteria used to select coach of the month still confuses him.

Having helped Sundowns to their eighth PSL title and the third in his six-year tenure‚ Mosimane is now the most successful coach Sundowns have ever employed.

On top of his league success‚ Mosimane has also added the CAF Champions League and CAF Super Cup to his already bulging trophy repertoire.

The outspoken Mosimane stopped short of hinting that there was a group within football that doesn't want him to get personal accolades.

“I don't know what contributes coach of the year‚" he said in his trademark forthright manner.

"Maybe it's the monthly awards or the games you've won or whether it's the welfare or the social responsibility of the smaller teams.

"When you're from a smaller team‚ we feel sorry for you and we can hand it over or it is the same principles that saw Gavin Hunt win with the backing up of Bidvest‚ the biggest company in South Africa.

"Was it the same principle that saw Stuart Baxter because he was with the biggest club with the big sponsors or the principles have changed?

"I don't know what the principles are.

“I fight for myself and when people go against me and do it indirectly‚ then I come out but today I'm calm and I've spoken about it.

"Farouk (Khan) was caught up in a crossfire but he allowed himself to be caught up and he got shot even though he was innocent.

"He bit the bait that was dangled.

"He should let the people who start those topics deal with the topic.

"You know where these things come from and who do they come from.”

Mosimane said there are many coaches who deserve the annual award gong‚ where he mentioned Maritzburg United's Fadlu Davids‚ Orlando Pirates' Milutin Sredojevic and Free State Stars' Luc Eymael.

Eymael and Davids still have to face off in next week's Nedbank Cup final at the Cape Town Stadium.

“My coach of the year‚ I've given it to Fadlu Davids and when I reflected‚ Milutin Sredojevic got the team in 11th place and put Pirates in second place and they played well.

"Because he's not part of the Welfare part‚ he doesn't fit in‚ so he also must not get it‚ ” Mosimane said

"If you increase the welfare group‚ then you can add the Free State Stars coach. They've also done well."