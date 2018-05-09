Orlando Pirates have announced a new sponsorship deal with the Korean electronics giant LG.

The Buccaneers joined forces with LG‚ who have numerous soccer teams sponsorship tie-ups around the globe‚ including Bayer Leverkusen‚ Fulham and Boca Juniors.

The deal is the latest in a long line of sponsorship link-ups that Pirates have pursued in recent years.

The Soweto giants are currently in sponsorship ties with 11 other big brands.

"The Orlando Pirates brand is synonymous with innovation and quality‚" said the Bucs brand & sponsorship manager Joseph Bertrand on Wednesday.

"It is through these principles of continuous evolution that this great brand is able to partner up with an equally innovative and quality brand in LG Electronics."

The club’s training facility at Rand Stadium in Ekurhuleni will also receive a makeover.

"The synergy between these two brands made it a natural progression for us to partner up with LG Electronics‚ as they perfectly complement the character of the club and our aim of being a world class team."

The club revealed that their new sponsor will introduce a Fans Player of The Month award scheduled to commence at the beginning of the 2018/19 premiership season‚ where the club’s supporters will be given an opportunity to vote online for their favourite player.

The winning player will be awarded with the latest LG V30+ Smartphone‚ while one lucky voter will win themselves an LG and Orlando Pirates hamper.