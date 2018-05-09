'ANC will not allow wealthy members to get away with abuse' - Kodwa

"We heard about those reports over the weekend. I think that matter is being dealt with through the office of the SG because we should not allow or give an impression that because of your wealth or your status or your political location in society or in the organisation you should do you as you wish and undermine and assault women‚" said Kodwa.

This is not the first time Manana is facing allegations of assaulting a woman. He was forced to resign as a deputy minister last year after being convicted of physically abusing three female patrons at a popular nightspot in Fourways‚ Johannesburg‚ although the party retained him as an MP.

Kodwa said the ANC leadership now needed to deal firmly with the latest allegations against Manana. "I think the ANC‚ as torchbearer of the rights of women in particular‚ should stand firm when that issue gets before the leadership.

"In one way or another the ANC will deal with that issue firmly in defence of the rights of women as we've enshrined the issue around gender violence. I don't think the ANC must be found wanting in terms of dealing with that issue‚" said Kodwa.