Unhappy with only using two taxi ranks in Mthatha‚ taxi drivers blocked the N2 towards Madeira Street‚ while residents took advantage of the chaos and looted shops on Tuesday.

Police had to impound several taxis while traffic came to a standstill because of the blockading of the busy road. Their action comes after taxi bosses signed a peace accord following Police Minister Bheki Cele’s lifting of the taxi ban on Friday.

Uncedo Service Taxi Association (Usta) president Ntsikelelo Gaehler and his Border Alliance Taxi Association counterpart Vuyani Mshiywa‚ signed the agreement‚ which effectively ended the month-long taxi ban.

The wildcat protest began on Tuesday morning and caused major traffic congestion in Sisson Street‚ Fort Gale and along the N2 from CTM going towards Ultra City‚ traffic on R61 and Delville Road caused even more traffic on N2 coming into Mthatha.

Although shops and police were unavailable to confirm‚ there were eyewitnesses who claim that Game stores‚ Spar and Boxer stores were looted.

Taxis were removed using tow trucks.

Daily Dispatch